Wrong choice

It is interesting to see that the people who overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump actually voted against themselves.
With a Trump presidency, there will be rollbacks in all the policies that were enacted to help the working class, including Obamacare, which has given healthcare to more than 20 million people; raising the minimum wage to lift them out of poverty; and Medicare that retired workers need.
It’s ironic that working-class people voted for a man and a party that will take away all these benefits that would have made their lives better.
Betty Fleisher, Aventura
