November 29, 2016 7:58 PM

Wrong choice

It is interesting to see that the people who overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump actually voted against themselves.

With a Trump presidency, there will be rollbacks in all the policies that were enacted to help the working class, including Obamacare, which has given healthcare to more than 20 million people; raising the minimum wage to lift them out of poverty; and Medicare that retired workers need.

It’s ironic that working-class people voted for a man and a party that will take away all these benefits that would have made their lives better.

Betty Fleisher, Aventura

