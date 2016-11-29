Writer missed point

Eddie Chambers’ Nov. 24 opinion piece, “The problem with polls — they keep getting it wrong,” was interesting, but it missed an important point.
When people plan to vote for a racist, they are embarrassed — and they lie. It happened with George Wallace and Philadelphia’s Mayor Frank Rizzo. Most memorably, voters who might have had racist beliefs lied about voting for an African-American candidate in a Los Angeles mayoral race that spawned the term “the Tom Bradley Effect.”
Brits lied to pollsters about Brexit, which was a front for white nationalism in the United Kingdom. Political pollsters are actually quite accurate, as far as I have seen, but racism throws them a wild card for which they cannot be blamed.
Justin Abbott, Miami Shores
