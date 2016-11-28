OK, OK, he’s dead

Sunday’s paper had articles about Fidel Castro on pages 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 20, 21 and 22 — not to mention a special Castro section. Give us a break.I don’t want to have to read about it for the next month.
Carol Hamilton,
Miami Springs
November 28, 2016 10:43 PM
Sunday’s paper had articles about Fidel Castro on pages 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 20, 21 and 22 — not to mention a special Castro section. Give us a break.I don’t want to have to read about it for the next month.
Carol Hamilton,
Miami Springs
Comments