With Castro dead; what about Gitmo U?

The passing of Fidel Castro offers the opportunity to bring up the subject of Guantánamo.
In the 1950s, when I studied City Planning at Georgia Tech, I had several Cuban classmates. Back then, they were all Fidel fans, and spent their vacation fighting with him in the hills. We had many discussions about the future of Cuba and also the fate of Guantánamo. As city planning students, we dreamed of making it a new town, a Caribbean University.
Well, things changed, many of my classmates disappeared or had to leave Cuba; we lost track, but the ideas remained in my head. The idea might even find support from Donald Trump, as it could divert immigration away from the U.S.A.
Walter R . Hunziker,
Meilen, Switzerland
