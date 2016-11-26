Obama’s Castro statement was weak

I am disappointed in President Obama’s statement on the death of Fidel Castro.
He considers Cuba’s reopening a foreign policy achievement so I wasn't expecting a Trump like press statement.
But his bland statement could also be applied to Stalin, Mao Tse Tung or Hitler. They too altered the lives and families of their countrymen and history did record the enormous impact of these singular individuals on the people and world around them. The difference was the other’s influence were on a grand scale due to world events and their country’s size while Fidel’s was more limited as he was merely the cats paw for Russia’s foreign policy.
Among the initial effects will probably be increased repression of dissidents as the regime will be very nervous so Obama could at least have brought up the political repression and mentioned future free elections that Fidel himself had promised back in 1959.
Jose Teijeiro, Miami
