Castro ruined Cuba

At last!
Fidel “Hitler” Castro is finally burning in hell.
It should have happened a long time ago. He should have been brought to justice for crimes against humanity. His reign of terror was felt not just in Cuba but in also in Africa and wherever else he sent his agents and “advisers” to wreck havoc in the name of communism.
He took a great island nation and did his best to ruin the economy and starve the people. If only the great Cuban people could return to the island and rebuild the nation…we can only hope.
Now we must wait until his closest followers and thug secret police join him in eternal fire and damnation.
Brian Futrell,
Springfield, MO.
