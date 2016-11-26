Honoring those who didn’t live to see Castro’s death

The news of Fidel Castro’s death struck a bittersweet chord in my heart.
I thought about my Dad and all those of his generation who went to their graves anticipating the news of Fidel’s death.
Although it may only be a symbolic moment in the history of the island, for those who longed to see the beginning of the end, it seemed that this event would never materialize.
If we were all to bring flowers to the graves of our dearly departed who dreamed of Cuba without Fidel, the cemeteries would overflow with a visual symbol of their hopes for a democratic Cuba.
Silvia Sixto,
Miami
