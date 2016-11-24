She lost, got it?

In their wisdom our Founding Fathers devised the Electoral College as a system for electing presidents. It has served us well for more than 200 years. Now, many in the losing party are crying foul because their candidate lost the election but won the popular vote. They don’t want to abide by the rules
In football, it doesn’t matter which team gains the most yardage. The team with the most points wins. Winning the required number of sets means victory in tennis. Winning the most points or games does not. Those are the rules and are accepted by both sides going into the contest.
Recognizing that those in populous urban centers have different needs and wants from those in sparsely settled rural regions, the Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to ensure that urban dwellers, by virtue of their numbers, were not the only ones determining the president.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 1.5 million votes and won California by 3.1 million. Without California, Donald Trump would have won by over 1.5 million. Wisely, Trump, knowing that he had no chance of winning California or New York, ignored them, concentrated on closely contested battleground states and won the election.
It’s time to stop the weeping and rancor and look to the future with hope. Join together, wish the new president success and help to make this wonderful country an even better place.
Leonard Goldberg,
Pinecrest
