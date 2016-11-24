Richard B. Spencer, president of the National Policy Institute and creator of the term “alt right,” as well as its leading ideologue, spoke to a group of 200 people last week.
This is the same movement that Stephen Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s chief strategist, supported while CEO at breitbart.com media.
Spencer rallied against Jews and quoted Nazi propaganda by stating in German “Lugenpresse,” or the lying press. This is the same rhetoric Trump used during his campaign in calling the press dishonest lowlifes.
Spencer said that America belonged to white people, and everybody else is not welcome and should leave. At the end of his speech, he raised his arm in a Nazi salute and said “Heil Trump.” Many of the audience stood and enthusiastically responded with the same salute.
This is the same thing that happened with Adolf Hitler in the 1920s, but by the time people spoke out, 2 million Jews had been exterminated. The time to speak out is now, before the same thing happens again in our own country.
Kenneth Karger, Kendall
Comments