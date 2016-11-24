Lessons for Liberals

The “surprise” election result is a punch in the gut for liberals. A flawed presidential candidate just couldn’t connect with the folks she was pretending to represent. The Democratic Party has gone so far left that it will be impossible for any turnaround in the near future.
The biggest loser, however, is the mainstream media. I doubt whether these organizations will ever change. Their deliberate attempt to first destroy the Republican Party by their full coverage of the “joke” Donald Trump backfired, damaging their credibility forever. I am confident that their coverage of the presidency will be “objective” unlike the coverage of Obama.
Liberals will have to adjust. The economic boom under conservatives is now getting started and will be around for a while.
Arjune Singh,
Palmetto Bay
