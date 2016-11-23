Letters to the Editor

November 23, 2016 7:04 PM

Real climate change

I was soooo relieved to read the Nov. 21 letter Not underwater. Evidently, global warming shouldn’t be a concern.

All this time I have worried about the glaciers melting and reports of rising seas around the world.

I worried because when I came to Miami in 1946 I had never seen the beach regularly underwater (and I lived there one summer).

The bike paths I rode as a kid in Matheson Hammock are gone because they are always underwater now and those big pumps now a permanent fixture on the beach are just a tourist attraction.

The seals and bears up by the poles have lost habitat and climate deniers say this is a Chinese hoax.

So what a relief!

Jean Newland,

Miami Lakes

