Real climate change

I was soooo relieved to read the Nov. 21 letter Not underwater. Evidently, global warming shouldn’t be a concern.
All this time I have worried about the glaciers melting and reports of rising seas around the world.
I worried because when I came to Miami in 1946 I had never seen the beach regularly underwater (and I lived there one summer).
The bike paths I rode as a kid in Matheson Hammock are gone because they are always underwater now and those big pumps now a permanent fixture on the beach are just a tourist attraction.
The seals and bears up by the poles have lost habitat and climate deniers say this is a Chinese hoax.
So what a relief!
Jean Newland,
Miami Lakes
