Populist statement

The media, the political parties and the elites that run the United States of America totally misread the intentions of the American electorate. This election was supposed to be delivered to Hillary Clinton on a silver platter. As a lawyer friend of mine said to me, “It is a done deal.”
But the people, suffering from 16 years of bad policies and mistakes made by our elected officials, took a big gamble.
By ignoring an average career politician with little luster and electing a vociferous populist they made a statement: We are ready for real and substantive change.
If Donald Trump can deliver on the promises made in this campaign, the American political landscape will be changed forever.
Angel Herrero,
Saint Cloud
