Message to Trump

I did not vote for you, and I admit I am fearful of of you and your administration, but you will be my president, and I want you to succeed.
On manufacturing, lead by example. Start with Trump products, make them in the United States, not China or Vietnam.
Build the wall, OK, if you can assure us that you will use American workers and pay them a decent wage with benefits like health insurance and 401(k)s. Deport felons, but keep Dreamers and those who abide by our laws.
On taxes, yes, cut them especially for the middle class. Simplify the tax code, end corporate handouts. You should know which ones these are. Reform healthcare, OK, but make it affordable for everyone, including those with pre-existing conditions and rein drug costs by making pharmaceutical companies accountable.
Our country was founded on the premise that all men are created equal, that means women also. We are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, which should include LGBT and transgender. Give them the protection and benefits that “marriage” gives every one of us.
Pro-life doesn’t end with birth, it should start with it. If you are determined to take this personal choice away from the people involved, then the government should take the responsibility of the health, care and education of the child once it is born.
On education, our forefathers very wisely proposed a separation of church and state; remember, religious schools are not inclusive of those that do not practice their faith, those who are less fortunate, learning disabled or even those who do not financially contribute to their coffers on Sundays.
America is already great; you have the opportunity to make it even greater. I hope you succeed, I am rooting for you, drain the swamp, impose term limits, stop Citizens United, end lobbying, do what you promised during your campaign, but do it for all of us.
The future of our children and grandchildren is at stake, and for you and your family, your reputation, your brand, and history, the final Emmy.
Rosa Maria Hanchett,
Coral Gables
