Bannon will help

The media’s treatment of Steve Bannon is another example of bias that most outlets used to try to destroy Donald Trump and now his appointees. They claim that he is anti-Semitic based on something his ex-wife said in a divorce hearing.
The facts are that his outlet, Breitbart, has been one of the leading efforts fighting the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) in America, exposing anti-Semitism in Europe, and moving offices to Jerusalem and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The fact that he is a conservative thinker does not make him an anti-Semite or a member of the KKK. He is a brilliant voice who will be a great help in the Trump administration.
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
