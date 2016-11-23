Here is another perspective for the Nov. 20 letter “Electoral fail” by Diane Gillian. The Founding Fathers understood that the Electoral College prevents the United States from becoming an oligarchy.
It allows the workers who farm our food, mine our minerals, herd our cattle and extract raw materials that are manufactured so the rest of us can be comfortable — to have a voice. It prevents a few hundred thousand square miles of voices to speak for millions. It worked.
Lisa Pinto,
Miami Lakes
