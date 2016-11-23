Kudos for Padrón

My wife and I — retired faculty members of Miami Dade College — would like to congratulate Eduardo Padrón for being honored by President Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Dr. Padron deserves this special recognition because under his leadership, MDC provides an excellent education to hundreds of thousands of students, especially minorities.
We each taught at the college for more than 30 years and felt it an honor and privilege to be associated with such a diverse place of learning.
We met students from dozens of countries, and we aspired to guide them to successful careers. We loved being a part of Miami Dade College.
David Merves
and Arlene Merves,
Aventura
