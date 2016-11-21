‘Hamilton’ cast rude

When an individual attends a Broadway performance, they are paying guests of the theater.
It was rude and disrespectful for the cast of “Hamilton” to use the stage as a public platform to lecture Vice President-elect Mike Spence.
Yes, they may have a voice, but commented they want communication. This was a one-sided conversation.
Pence reacted with the good manners that obviously are lacking in the performers.
If they are devastated by their loss, they should take the advice given to Meghan McCain by her father: “Buck up.”
Kathleen B. Blackwood,
West Kendall
