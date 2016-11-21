Touching experience

I’d like to express how grateful I am to be a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem (GAL). As a GAL, I get all types of questions.
First, despite the term “volunteer,” is, “Do you get paid?”
“No, GALs are volunteers.”
Then I get, “Oh, you do it because you need volunteer hours for school?”
“No.”
And then I get this last one, accompanied by the look.
“How can you do such a sad job?”
Being a GAL is the most amazing and rewarding experience I’ve ever had. It’s not a sad job. It’s an important job — being the voice for abused children who have lived in silence, advocating for their rights and making sure they’re fulfilled.
As a GAL, I give foster children hope, strength and safety. I get paid in smiles, hugs, gratitude and the peace of mind that a child is smiling in a safe, loving home.
They say I’m their hero. You can be someone’s hero, too, and wake up every day grateful, knowing that there is a child who will always be appreciative of your existence. No, GALs don’t get paid — because their job is invaluable.
Alaina Machado,
Hialeah
