Bannon is wrong

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda known as the “master of spin,” believed: “It is the absolute right of the state to supervise the formation of public opinion.”
Stephen Bannon’s credentials to become the chief White House strategist are to have turned Breitbart News into the voice of America’s far right.
Is appointing him the best way to unite the country and encourage citizens to have confidence in a president elected in a controversial campaign with half of America’s voters not voting and the losing side winning the popular vote — and people take to the streets in protest?
We still stand by our Trump vote as we believe Hillary Clinton was not the bridge to a Great America, and our country does need to change direction.
Gunther Karger, Homestead
Comments