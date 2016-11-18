The election results have prompted many to call for scrapping the Electoral College, a bad idea and nearly impossible to achieve. The Electoral College was specifically designed to give greater weight to the individual voters in the smaller states and ensure each state’s voice is unaffected by turnout.
It is the winner-take-all aspect that distorts the outcome. If the electoral votes had been awarded proportionally — as several states and most primaries already do — the result might have been the same, but it would have been much closer. No side could have claimed a mandate. States can change proportional award by a simple majority vote of their legislatures.
Steven M. Urdegar, Plantation
Comments