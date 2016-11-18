I did not vote for, nor do I respect Donald Trump, the person. But having been raised to respect the laws of our nation, I acknowledge that he will be my president. But I, like many, will not accept his racism and misogyny and will voice my discontent in different ways.
For now, I will not spend one dollar with any retailer that carries a Trump line or use their credit cards. The Trump name, for the majority of Americans, is equivalent to racism, bigotry and misogyny. A retailer that carries any Trump line enables his hateful stand.
If only 10 percent of the 61 million voters who were against him boycott any Trump business or merchandise, they will be a force to be reckoned with. Retailers will drop Trump merchandise, and we will have the ultimate victory, affecting Trump’s bottom line. So shop at Target, not Marshall’s. Push Macy’s to cancel Ivanka’s line. Let it be known that racism, bigotry and misogyny will never sell.
María Elena López,
Coral Gables
