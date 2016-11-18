Get legal help

Recently, in at least two cases, individuals’ letters to the editor have attempted to justify a family member’s violation of their visa provisions as an oversight or on circumstances beyond their control, such as a family medical emergency.
In too many cases, applicants have abused this process and used the visapas a back door to enable them to enter this country under the pretext of being a student, tourist or short-term employee or for a medical issue, when in fact they had no intention of ever leaving our country once here.
The fact is that these individuals have committed a federal crime, so, yes, they should be worried about the consequences and held accountable for their actions.
My advice to them is to seek legal representation, something they should have done long ago.
Charles Miller,
Davie
