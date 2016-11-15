The hyperbole of the political class, the media and the self-proclaimed elitists developed a narrative in an echo chamber that they believed was a majority opinion.
This political narrative became their weather vane in spite of the fact that it included exaggerations of Donald Trump’s positions, the misunderstanding of specificity attached to his positions by the media and the political license he exercised to combat the excessive faults assigned to him.
The people feel disenfranchised, abused and voiceless. Give him a chance to enter the political arena and adapt and adjust within the parameters of his intent to improve the lives and the hopes of all Americans. Give him a chance.
Malcolm Meister, Aventura
