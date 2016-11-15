Respect values

4:01 Waiters scores season-high 27 in loss to Spurs Pause

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

3:36 Dragic (sprained left ankle) out of walking boot

3:08 Spoelstra says Miami Heat needs its fair share of open court opportunities

4:20 Spoelstra said Heat made Spurs feel them in 2nd half

3:14 Video: Doctor explains blood clots and how they affect the Miami Heat's Chris Bosh

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:16 Butch Davis introduced as FIU football coach

0:21 Man robs Miami store with gun