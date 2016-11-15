Respect values

I hope that Archbishop Wenski’s Nov. 13 letter expresses his private personal opinion.
He certainly does not speak for me. As a Catholic, I voted my conscience, as the church encourages me to do.
I certainly did not hold my nose to vote, nor did I vote for the lesser evil.
I voted for the candidate who I believed reflected my values as a follower of Jesus: respect and equal rights for all, inclusiveness, defense of the poor and those most vulnerable, healthcare as a human right, peace and nonviolence and welcoming the stranger.
Maria A. Miranda,
Miami Springs
Comments