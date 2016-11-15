Letters to the Editor

November 15, 2016 11:33 PM

Respect values

I hope that Archbishop Wenski’s Nov. 13 letter expresses his private personal opinion.

He certainly does not speak for me. As a Catholic, I voted my conscience, as the church encourages me to do.

I certainly did not hold my nose to vote, nor did I vote for the lesser evil.

I voted for the candidate who I believed reflected my values as a follower of Jesus: respect and equal rights for all, inclusiveness, defense of the poor and those most vulnerable, healthcare as a human right, peace and nonviolence and welcoming the stranger.

Maria A. Miranda,

Miami Springs

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Whiteside talks about Heat's losing streak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos