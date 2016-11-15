Missed point

Archbishop Thomas Wenski misses the point when he writes that Donald Trump was a flawed candidate because he is an apparent “sinner.”
Plenty of sinners have occupied the Oval Office, yet they are respected for their accomplishments as president, including Thomas Jefferson, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
Trump is much more than that: He is an ignorant, bigoted misogynist. He represents the very values that Pope Francis himself has consistently railed against. Archbishop Wenski is hopeful that civility will endure in our country.
Such civility should, of cours,e start with Trump himself, but that quality has, to this point, been sadly lacking. He will need much more than one victory speech to prove he can be a unifier.
Russell Karr, Miami
