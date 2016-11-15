Education needed

Hillary Clinton may blame FBI Director James Comey for halting her momentum, but I have a different take on her loss. Nineteen percent of millennials voted and 8 percent of those voted for third-party candidates. Here we have it. Now they are in the streets.
This entire election points, as Jim Morin perspicaciously noted in his Nov. 13 cartoon, to the failure of the public education system in this country to generate capable citizens.
I call on every teacher in the United States, in every grade level, in every subject, to address this pressing concern in the classroom.
Joanne Miles,
Hollywood
Comments