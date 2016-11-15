Letters to the Editor

November 15, 2016 11:32 PM

Where to go?

Please, get it out of your systems before January. I fear that we may witness tear gas, dogs, clubs and even the KKK burning houses to the ground. That is how far back I am afraid we have moved. Please, Donald Trump, prove me wrong.

Just in case, I may pack my bags to go; but where?

For the first time, this Cuban American who’s lived in the United States for the majority of her life, feels as if I don’t belong in the country that I love — my country by choice, where I have never taken freedom for granted.

May we find strength in what remains and grieve not for long. America is still the greatest country on Earth.

Rosa Cuervo, Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Whiteside talks about Heat's losing streak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos