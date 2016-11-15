Where to go?

Please, get it out of your systems before January. I fear that we may witness tear gas, dogs, clubs and even the KKK burning houses to the ground. That is how far back I am afraid we have moved. Please, Donald Trump, prove me wrong.
Just in case, I may pack my bags to go; but where?
For the first time, this Cuban American who’s lived in the United States for the majority of her life, feels as if I don’t belong in the country that I love — my country by choice, where I have never taken freedom for granted.
May we find strength in what remains and grieve not for long. America is still the greatest country on Earth.
Rosa Cuervo, Miami
