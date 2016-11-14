I’m a registered Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton. I dearly hope that all those who have been demonstrating against the president-elect also voted for her. Otherwise, they cannot credibly demonstrate.
If not, their demonstrations are disingenuous and not supported by our democratic process.
“Buyer’s remorse” is not an acceptable basis for the protests.
Those voting must be sure they have carefully considered their choices; if not, they must suffer the consequences.
Kristi Bettendorf,
Miami
