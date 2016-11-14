EPA and Trump

So Donald Trump is going to have Myron Ebell, a classic “merchant of doubt,” control the agenda and staffing of the EPA? Good.
And after he puts all those smug, elitist climate scientists in their place he can help Trump pick a surgeon general that can get rid of those liberal, politically correct warning labels on cigarette packages.
Ebell was, after all, a valiant warrior in the battle to prevent regulation of cigarettes when hysterical, leftist cancer victims tried to force their values down the throats of real Americans. Well done, Donald. Well done, America.
Peter Konen,
Miami Shores
