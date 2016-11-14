No to protests

Those who are protesting the result of the election are undermining the very Constitution and government that gives them the right to protest. The core of American democracy has always been the peaceful transition of power.
I remember as a child in Cuba in 1960, I heard that President Dwight Eisenhower had lost the election, I asked my parents if he would have to leave the country.
My father laughed and said, No he’ll be playing golf tomorrow — that is the great thing about the United States.
Those who are upset that Donald Trump won the election have only the Democratic Party to blame.
Had they not undermined Bernie Sanders, perhaps the result would have been different.
America voted anti-establishment.
Ileana LaFontisee,
Miami
