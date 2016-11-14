As a Marine Corps veteran, I applaud the right to protest the selection of our new president-elect as exercised by some Palmetto High School students. I suggest to the “entitled” generation that they protest whenever an outcome is not to their liking.
The next time Palmetto loses a football game, the next time they don’t get an A in math, the next time they catch a cold, the next time they don’t get the job for which they interviewed, just go out and carry a protest sign.
And by the way, lots of luck with those. Life doesn’t always turn out the way you want. When I was young and a Brooklyn Dodger fan, we used to say, “Wait ’til next year.” Maybe these lessons should be taught to our next generation of leaders.
Tom Walby,
Palmetto Bay
