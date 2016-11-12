Wrong on HSAs

Jim Martin’s Nov. 11 letter, “Trump’s health plan,” is offensive. Martin, managing director of ACM Capital Partner, says that replacing Obamacare with Health Savings Accounts would be good for business. He says with the savings on their Obamacare obligations, businesses would thereby hire more. This is a ridiculous premise. As most businesses have previously exhibited, any savings will go straight into the owners’ pockets.
Employees will be forced into high-deductible plans, which will make the cost of routine visits to the doctor and pharmacy for annual checkups, flu shots, scraped knees and monthly drug maintenance prohibitive. The only time you will visit a medical facility is when an ambulance takes you there, and then you will need to come up with a $5,000 deductible before insurance kicks in.
Obamacare is still in its infancy and, if given the chance, will improve. The scope of improving healthcare is tremendous and cannot be simply put on the employees backs, as Martin states.
David Tobin, West Kendall
