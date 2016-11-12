Maybe he’s Truman

How well I remember the day Franklin D. Roosevelt died. We were all shocked; we cried. The United States was in World War II, and Harry Truman was vice president. Many of us thought Truman would not be up to taking over the job of being president.We foolishly thought him inept. He was able, he was a good president.
Of course, I, along with many others, am deeply concerned about Donald Trump being president. I pray that he will be wise, judicious and kind. I wish him well and will try to help him be good and fair to all and to be a good listener.
Alene L. Fishbein,
Golden Beach
Comments