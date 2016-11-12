Moving forward

I am unhappy when I see demonstrations turn into riots. That’s not the American way. That which makes America great is not just one person; not just one idea or group of ideas, but the resilience of the American people to accept political change without confrontation. Americans voice their desires and vote with passion for what they feel is a privilege to be an American.
Most Americans understand that a peaceful transfer of political power is part of the American heritage protected by our Constitution. As Democrats, we can be upset, and maybe even mystified, by Donald Trump becoming the next president. But when the realization settles in, we will move forward, voice our ideals and opinions and know that in two years there will be another election for Congress and in four years another election for the presidency. That is what makes America great!
Barbara Cohen, president, Northshore Democratic Club, Surfside
