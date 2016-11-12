Fix the inner city

Donald Trump said that he will work on fixing the inner cities. I’d love to see it. There are parts of Miami’s inner city that need a lot of fixing. As a lifelong resident of Miami, I see this as a high priority.
Now we need our local leaders to take action. Reach out to the federal government and get some new ideas up and running because the old ideas are not working. Truth is, that’s why Trump got elected. The country wants a fresh approach. Let’s see if he does what he says he will do.
Tony Scornavacca,
Coconut Grove
