Trump’s governance

I would like to express my congratulations to Donald Trump for his stunning victory.
I also would like to remind him that there are a lot of Americans who, for the first time in their lives, fear for their country and for themselves. These people are hard-working, patriotic Americans who did not vote for him because of the things he said in his campaign; Americans who love their country as much as any of your supporters, but are African American, Muslims, immigrants, gay and female.
I, too, am afraid we will lose ourselves in the effort to, “Make America great again,” as your campaign slogan said.
Our greatness comes from our motto: E Pluribus Unum. “Out of many, one” should remind us all to celebrate our wonderful diversity, not condemn it. I wait, as do many other Americans, to see how he will help govern this great, and still young, country.
I say help, because one person does not govern — three branches of government do.
Sandra L. Wikle,
Miami
