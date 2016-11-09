Since illegal immigrants have been entwined in the fabric of our economy, it will be almost impossible to simply send them all back to their countries of origin. Therefore, a conciliatory option should be offered, which will separate those who want to be law-abiding residents of our republic from those who disregard our legal system.
Here is the option to be offered: Register under a new immigration status, to be legislated by the White House and Congress — may be called “illegal-legal” status — under which the applicants would be granted a Social Security number and work and pay taxes just as a legal citizen would.
They would also be required to complete a certain number of community service hours per week, or per month, for a period of four to 10 years.
At the end of that time, they would obtain either a green card or be sworn in as citizens. The conditions and the periods of time for this status would have to be thoroughly studied by proper committees in order for them to be practical and fair.
Illegal immigrants not interested in applying for this new legal status can then be dealt with in other ways.
Howard Dardashti,
Boynton Beach
Comments