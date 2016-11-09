Letters to the Editor

November 9, 2016 9:28 PM

Loss and fear

So many ideals have died, so many lights have gone out. These are the words of my Canadian cousin in a condolence note over the presidential elections.

No Justin Trudeau for us.

But just as scary as the individual who will “lead” us, is that as a country and people, we have lost our collective way. We don’t know how to talk to the other half, to understand how they are thinking. And frankly, I don’t feel like trying today.

Tomorrow, and the day after that, perhaps we can think about putting the pieces together in a way that rebuilds the values that as a country we appear to have lost.

Right now, however, I can’t help fearing that for the next few years we face a second Civil War — at least of ideas and, perhaps, worse.

Today is for confusion, nostalgia, and deep mourning. Tomorrow — and the years that follow — is for confronting and healing the new world we have awoken to.

But not today.

Jeannie DeQuine,

Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Election Day by the numbers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos