Americans may find some consolation not in Donald Trump’s victory but in Hillary Clinton’s concession speech.
Trump propelled himself to the highest office by dispensing hatred, hostility and divisiveness, not only against his political opponents, but also against Americans, pitting them against each other.
In her loss, Clinton was magnanimous and said to her followers: “We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power. We don’t just respect that, we cherish it. It also enshrines the rule of law; the principle we are all equal in rights and dignity; freedom of worship and expression. We respect and cherish these values, too, and we must defend them.”
I suggest that my fellow Muslim Americans to heed her advice: Trust the rule of law, have faith in our Constitution and the goodwill of American people and wish Donald Trump Godspeed.
Mohammad S. Shakir,
Coalition of South Florida
Muslims Organizations,
Miami
