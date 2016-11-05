Jose Fernandez honor

I agree that late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez should be remembered for his courage and talent, but for the city of Miami to rename a street for someone who, with alcohol and cocaine in his system, recklessly went out on his boat in the dark of night where he and two others were killed is not warranted of such an honor.
Is this the type of hero we want our children to remember?
Drugs and alcohol are OK as long as you can pitch a good game?
There are many heroes in South Florida that gave their lives or suffered major injuries fighting for the safety of our country who have not been considered for such an honor.
Cathy Margoshes,
Sunrise
