Local art history

Re the Oct. 30 Tropical Sunday article, “Bakehouse, Then and Now”: The story was not inclusive. It begins in the middle of the story, excluding many who helped the Bakehouse Art Complex develop to where it is today.
For example, for nearly eight years, the Diaspora Vibe Gallery had a community space at BAC for emerging Caribbean and black American artists. It provided neighborhood children the opportunity to see art being created, learn art appreciation and express themselves through the visual arts.
We must never forget the joy that founder Rosie Gordon-Wallace fostered and the understanding she promoted through the visual arts over those two decades and beyond. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the community must rally around Diaspora Vibe and support Gordon-Wallace.
She is community icon whose talent and dedication are greatly appreciated by many.
Dorothy Fields,
Brownsville
