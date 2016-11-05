Candidate of solutions

The Editorial Board recognized my commitment to public service in its recommendation for my opponent, Nicholas X. Duran, in the District 112 State House race. I am involved in our community as the president of the Douglas Park Neighborhood Association, as a veteran educator of nearly two decades and as a small business owner. My public service experience gives me a firsthand look at the problems in our community.
We need to unravel traffic congestion, which strangles the economic life out of our streets. We need to retain experienced teachers and our “best and brightest” talent that are leaving for better opportunities. As a survivor of a toxic algae infection, we need to a fighter to promote a clean Biscayne Bay and prioritize sea-level-rise mitigation.
I chose to serve because I feel I have a lot to contribute to improving our standard of living.
Rosy Palomino, Miami
