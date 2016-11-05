Re Fred Menachem’s letter in which he proudly says, “At the end of the day, we are still one nation, under God and a moral example for the rest of the world about the power of persistence and democracy.”
If this far-too-lengthy, expensive and demoralizing presidential campaign is an example of anything, it’s that we now stand before the world as a deeply flawed nation, and clearly not as one.
The campaigns have been based not upon noble ideas but rather on candidates “racing to the bottom” in an effort to degrade and debase one another.
Christopher Cooke-
Yarborough,
South Miami
