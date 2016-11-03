Insane politics

Donald Trump is presently facing 75 separate civil suits ranging from fraud, to breach of contract, to non-payment, to sexual harassment and defamation. T
here are also three separate fraud cases going to trial over the next several months associated with the failed Trump University, and he is being investigated for “pay-for-play” schemes funneled through his Trump Foundation.
Meanwhile, it has been leaked that the FBI is investigating connection and coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian email hacking and WikiLeaks.
With all this hanging over Trump’s head, it is nonetheless Clinton who is labeled as corrupt and dishonest — over some unspecified third-party emails!
Oh, man, this country has gone insane.
Steven Eagle,
Miami
