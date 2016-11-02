All endorsements

According to an internet search, “Newspaper endorsements in the United States presidential election, 2016,” a tabulation of daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, college newspapers, and international periodicals as of Nov. 1 indicated 395 endorsed Clinton for president and only eight endorsed Trump. Two hundred and fifteen major newspapers, including the Miami Herald, were from all over the country.
This lopsided result is quoted as unprecedented in American history. Media bias? Ridiculous.
Newspaper editors and editorial boards weighed in on who they think would make the best choice for president.
What do they know that Trump supporters don’t know? Check it out.
Michael Gilbert,
Parkland
