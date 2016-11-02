Voting anarchy

It’s becoming clearer that Putin, the Russian mob and WikiLeaks are attempting to sell America on anarchy, with Donald Trump as the salesman.
Folks, this is not “Celebrity Apprentice.” It’s who has the self-control, diplomatic and international experience to control nuclear weapons and deal with other world leaders with more than tweets.
Trump is fighting to keep his tax returns secret, while knowing that he’ll likely be in court soon facing the lawsuit brought by those defrauded by Trump University.
This is a scam artist of the first order who has only promoted himself since he could crawl, leaving others to change his diapers.
If you think he is a good business man, cares about the working corps of America, look closely at his record and life.
Charles Ford,
Oakland Park
