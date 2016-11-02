Consider respect

Re Dom Giordano’s Oct. 28 opinion column “Leaked emails show anti-Catholic bias:” Giordano alludes to anti-Catholic bias in words applied to those who oppose abortion in principle and practice.
The derogatory term “backward Catholics” was employed to refer to them. It is simply a reflection of the elite “politically correct” domination of the culture. In its unwritten classification, there are two groups of people.
The first are the unprotected ones, about whom you can say everything you want, however rude. This group includes Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Cubans and country folks. The second, the protected ones, about whom you can’t even begin to consider expressing the remotest form of impropriety, includes Muslims, blacks and gays.
I pray that, after this election, we would find within ourselves the collective will to start treating all groups with respect, out of the simple consideration that they are human.
Felipe Fernandez,
Miami
