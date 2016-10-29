Trump on jobs

The economy is the most important issue for voters.
Donald Trump would lower taxes on everyone, including businesses, and cut back on business regulations.
This would encourage U.S. companies to stay here and entice American companies, which have moved abroad, to return home and bring back jobs.
Hillary Clinton says she would raise taxes and favors more regulations. Such a policy would encourage U.S. businesses to move to other nations where taxes and regulations are less and take our jobs with them. It’s up to the voters.
Betty Metzger,
Fort Lauderdale
