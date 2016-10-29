Letters to the Editor

October 29, 2016 2:00 PM

Doing his job

Buried at the end of an article in Thursday’s Business section is praise for an man appointed as trustee to manage the affairs of low or moderate income residents in a development abandoned by the developer.

This man, Barry Mukamal, championed the rights of families “not capable of fending for themselves against a multimillion-dollar financial giant.”

Mukamal spent hundreds of thousands of dollars that might never be reimbursed. I applaud the judge in the case against the developer, who said that Mukamal “is to be praised for his selfless conduct as a trustee acting in the finest tradition of a fiduciary.”

There is no glory here, no fame, no front-page news. Just a man with a strong moral compass doing his job.

Susan Sussman, Aventura

