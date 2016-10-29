Buried at the end of an article in Thursday’s Business section is praise for an man appointed as trustee to manage the affairs of low or moderate income residents in a development abandoned by the developer.
This man, Barry Mukamal, championed the rights of families “not capable of fending for themselves against a multimillion-dollar financial giant.”
Mukamal spent hundreds of thousands of dollars that might never be reimbursed. I applaud the judge in the case against the developer, who said that Mukamal “is to be praised for his selfless conduct as a trustee acting in the finest tradition of a fiduciary.”
There is no glory here, no fame, no front-page news. Just a man with a strong moral compass doing his job.
Susan Sussman, Aventura
