‘Stronger’ insurance

Thank you for the informative Oct. 23 story “Clinton’s ties to Florida are complex,” (Oct. 23).
Of particular note was the revelation that then-Sen. Hillary Clinton supported Sen. Bill Nelson’s bill “to create a national catastrophic fund to alleviate property insurance costs for Floridians.”
As a modest Miami homeowner paying extravagant windstorm insurance premiums compared to my pension, my hope is that if Clinton is our next president, she will apply the campaign motto of “Stronger Together” to propel a national homeowners’ catastrophe insurance policy across all of these United States to protect us from hurricanes, earthquakes, sinkholes, tornadoes, floods and the unforeseen natural events.
Don Deresz,
Miami
